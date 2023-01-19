Watch
Video: Fabio Wibmer's Best Moments of 2022
Jan 19, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
4 Comments
2022 is in the books. Roll it!
—
Fabio Wibmer
4 Comments
Score
Time
3
1
saintjv
(21 mins ago)
One of the best athlete nowdays... he is fullfilling his dreams and still having a lot of fun... thumbs up!
[Reply]
1
0
neimbc
(2 mins ago)
My best moment of 2022 was dropping a five footer - and it was pretty flat with some rocks. I aced it.
[Reply]
1
0
initforthedonuts
(19 mins ago)
Year end hi-lights are 7 minutes long! Wow
[Reply]
2
2
RedBurn
(20 mins ago)
so sick
[Reply]
