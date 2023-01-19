Video: Fabio Wibmer's Best Moments of 2022

Jan 19, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotes2022 is in the books. Roll it! Fabio Wibmer


Posted In:
Videos Fabio Wibmer


Must Read This Week
[Updated - Jamie Edmondson Signs with Chili Racing Brigade] Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
94429 views
Five Things We (Sometimes) Miss About Older Bikes
70301 views
Specialized Lays Off 8% of its Employees in "Organization Adjustment"
59679 views
Lewis Buchanan Signs With... OnlyFans?
46315 views
Burning Question: Why Do Some Bikes Have More Travel Up Front?
45638 views
Industry Digest: Specialized Buys $14.9M Office Building, Peloton Hit by $19M Penalty & More
42461 views
Slack Randoms: $25 Twitter Bike Desks, Homemade Bike Snowplows, Dakar Rally Carnage & More
39125 views
SRAM Reportedly Buys Amprio, A German E-Bike Motor Manufacturer
33759 views

4 Comments

  • 3 1
 One of the best athlete nowdays... he is fullfilling his dreams and still having a lot of fun... thumbs up!
  • 1 0
 My best moment of 2022 was dropping a five footer - and it was pretty flat with some rocks. I aced it.
  • 1 0
 Year end hi-lights are 7 minutes long! Wow
  • 2 2
 so sick





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.036567
Mobile Version of Website