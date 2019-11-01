Video: Fabio Wibmer's Hardest Crashes - Behind the Scenes of 'Wibmer's Law'

Nov 1, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


A closer look at how Wibmer's Law was filmed and some heavy hits. Practice your German, or click "CC" on the video player for English subtitles.

Watch the full video here.

Posted In:
Videos Red Bull Fabio Wibmer


10 Comments

  • 6 0
 ahhh, the future of arthritis is strong in this one.
  • 4 0
 ...And THAT'S why we wear helmets kids!
  • 3 0
 Dude, did you ask your wife to make kids before starting to film your last video ?

Hope you are okay !
  • 4 1
 Honestly, some of the risks the stunts carry, just aren't worth it. You're an incredible rider Fabio - stay that way.
  • 3 0
 Some of those crashes make me feel like I have never had a crash, and I have had a few whoppers!
  • 2 0
 Next time please post the behind scenes no later than a day after the edit, you could save us some scratches Just kidding, lot of pain and work in your videos, amazing
  • 2 0
 note to self: when filming, plug sponsors, Red Bull can makes excellent ice pack
  • 1 0
 That truck below Death Gap didn't look like it would help much. Why not get an inflatable pad? They aren't expensive.
  • 2 0
 WaveCel
  • 1 0
 Never Give Up!

