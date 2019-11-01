Pinkbike.com
Video: Fabio Wibmer's Hardest Crashes - Behind the Scenes of 'Wibmer's Law'
Nov 1, 2019
by
Sarah Moore
A closer look at how Wibmer's Law was filmed and some heavy hits. Practice your German, or click "CC" on the video player for English subtitles.
Watch the full video
here
.
Posted In:
Videos
Red Bull
Fabio Wibmer
10 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
dirtchurner
(41 mins ago)
ahhh, the future of arthritis is strong in this one.
[Reply]
4
0
shaun-ridefast-michael
(1 hours ago)
...And THAT'S why we wear helmets kids!
[Reply]
3
0
rismo68
(1 hours ago)
Dude, did you ask your wife to make kids before starting to film your last video ?
Hope you are okay !
[Reply]
4
1
neimbc
(57 mins ago)
Honestly, some of the risks the stunts carry, just aren't worth it. You're an incredible rider Fabio - stay that way.
[Reply]
3
0
Radley-Shreddington
(38 mins ago)
Some of those crashes make me feel like I have never had a crash, and I have had a few whoppers!
[Reply]
2
0
bok-CZ
(15 mins ago)
Next time please post the behind scenes no later than a day after the edit, you could save us some scratches Just kidding, lot of pain and work in your videos, amazing
[Reply]
2
0
calledtocreation
(25 mins ago)
note to self: when filming, plug sponsors, Red Bull can makes excellent ice pack
[Reply]
1
0
JohanG
(6 mins ago)
That truck below Death Gap didn't look like it would help much. Why not get an inflatable pad? They aren't expensive.
[Reply]
2
0
rafelehner
(49 mins ago)
WaveCel
[Reply]
1
0
mdscherrer
(3 mins ago)
Never Give Up!
[Reply]
