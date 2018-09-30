VIDEOS

Video: Fabric Presents Nine2five - Whistler

Sep 30, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

"Where to even begin with this one. A couple of high energy woodlams from Sheffield getting to jet across the Atlantic to go roll with some of the most OG dudes out there. After riding for 6 years the amount of times I have been told to go or told about or told about and then told to go to Whistler is probably exceeding the number of trees in the local forest...Me, loose, Rankin and John going out to get it, screams, laughs, slams, more screams, more laughs, more slams, it was too much fun to even describe...Temple vibes to all, hopefully same again next year if we are lucky."

Max Nerurkar worked with the 50to01 crew and the team at Fabric to create the new Magic Grip which was recently released. Check that out here: Fabric Releases New Grip - Max & the Magic Grip



MENTIONS: @Fabric


4 Comments

  • + 2
 Love how 50to01 has helped launched peoples careers first the Hockenhull brothers with commencal and now Max with cannondale?!?!
  • + 1
 Keep on guys,ride till you can’t anymore
  • + 2
 Banger
  • + 1
 Kendama!

