RACING

Video: Fairclough, Lucas, Payet and Cabirou on Scott DH Factory Team

Jan 16, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Velosolutions may be no more but Scott are flying into the new season with what looks to be a super-strong program in place.

Brendan Fairclough stays put but he is joined by Dean Lucas from Intense and Florent Payet and Marine Cabirou from Voul Voul Racing. It looks like the team will be running a new carbon downhill bike as well. The video above shows both 27.5" and 29" versions and slimmer tube profiles than the aluminium test mule Brendan was running last year. We've reached out to Scott for further details.



PRESS RELEASE: Scott

Photos: Keno Derleyn


Riders

Brendan Fairclough
Having been part of the Scott Family for many years now, Brendan Fairclough will continue with Scott. Always a fan favorite, Brendan looks forward to more World Cup racing and other “extracurricular” activities.
bigquotesI’m super keen to get the season under way. I’m feeling great heading into 2019, and look forward to riding my bike, both on track and for film projects. We have a good vibe going with the team, it’s all very exciting.

Dean Lucas
Australian 23-year-old Dean Lucas brings with him past success, and a very bright future for years to come. He's definitely looking forward to the next few years of racing
bigquotesI’m really excited to be given the opportunity to work with such a well-known and high-end company like Scott. I know they’re putting in heaps of work with the DH program this year and have put a lot of faith into me so in return I don’t want to let them down and have been working hard to make sure that doesn’t happen. I feel I started to peak momentum towards the end of last season and know I will carry that on leading into 2019!

Florent Payet
With Frenchman Flo Payet, we get a well-respected, tough competitor with plenty of speed. Having had an injury-affected 2018, Flo is eager to start putting it all on the line in 2019.
bigquotesI’m stoked to ride for such a big brand with some dream teammates. We have an amazing bike and a solid crew, I’m really excited to spend more time pushing our limits with these guys!

Marine Cabirou
Marine Cabirou is coming off the back of a season that ended on a high note - a 4th place finish at World Championships in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. Her confidence both on and off the bike is very promising, Scott can’t wait to see what she will bring to the circuit in 2019.
bigquotesI am very motivated for this new season, and even more so by integrating into the new SCOTT Downhill Factory Team. We are really in good shape and I’m sure that we are going to do big things together!

Managing the Scott DH Factory is Patrice Afflatet. Patrice has been a key figure on the World Cup Circuit for years and is looking forward to the challenge at hand. “I am excited about the opportunity and the trust that Scott and the other partners have put in us. It is a challenging project, but I am sure we will be able to express ourselves at the highest level. We have a great squad and an awesome bike package. Scott have managed to find the synthesis between design, lightweight and performance. With solid support from Fox, TRP, Maxxis, Syncros, and all of our other partners, the team is in good shape to achieve great things!”


More follows

20 Comments

  • + 16
 Now this is some good news! Payet has so much talent but so little real support thus far. Stoked on this linenup!
  • + 5
 I hope they made a bigger frame for him than their old large with 445mm reach, if not I predict he won't make it to June without chronic lower back pain
  • + 3
 @paulaston: At 6ft 6, I feel his pain. And yes I agree
  • + 1
 @paulaston:
I hope you get to test ride it soon.

Pretty sure it's longer now.
  • + 14
 Congratulations Scott. You got yourself a hell of a team! Best dh roster I ever seen on Scott!!
  • - 7
flag GatoGordo (29 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @lalientoxc how many actual wins do all this guys have combine at a WC Level? Exactly. Great group to put out edits. Don’t hold your breath for an actual result that’s not a top”30” which I guess now a days is worthy of mentioning
  • + 1
 @GatoGordo: Yeah I see your point Brendan n Florent are veterans that have been around forever but haven’t really won many world cups. But Dean has been pretty consistent and he’s results keep escalating, last season he was injured but still computed, n the girl is one of the most promising dh female new racers so.. I’m pretty sure they’ll do well (;
  • + 7
 Looks like a Cube
  • + 1
 Proportions are better, doesn't look like a barn door.
  • + 2
 Looking forward to seeing the details on that bike, it looks like a beauty.
  • + 3
 they finally made the gambler look good!
  • + 3
 Hate to say it but... that new dh bike looks like a session
  • + 2
 Cliche- yes Accurate- yes
  • + 3
 They got a new carbon bike as well sick!!
  • + 3
 Hell yeah!! Things are starting to look pretty good for this 2019!!
  • + 1
 What's the deal with all the Scott Promo? When you try to buy one it's an impossible task!
  • + 2
 great looking bike and wonderful team of talented riders , congrats Scott
  • + 1
 Hopefully Flo and Dean will give Bren a kick up the arse and get him back up to speed ;-)
  • - 2
 I’m really glad that they left Claudio!! I feel like he was just looking out for what it was best for him financially, didn’t really care about the team. I mean it didn’t seem like he was putting too much input n definitely not getting as exited as other years.
  • + 1
 New Gambler looks svelte and light. Stacked team this year!

Post a Comment



