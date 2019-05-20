Video: Fall Time Flow In New Zealand



Film/Edit: Hunter Paull

Rider: Matt Begg



As the Northern Hemisphere's riding season begins the New Zealand summer is drawing to a close. With winter rapidly approaching the leaves begin to transform into an array of vibrant tones and the light begins to descend creating a surreal golden landscape in the small southern town of Wanaka. Matt Begg and I decided to take advantage of this surreal setting and film at the local cluster of jumps known as ‘Lismore’. The result is