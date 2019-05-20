VIDEOS

Video: Fall Time Flow In New Zealand

May 20, 2019
by Hunter Paull  
Matt Begg | FALL FLOW

by hunterpaull
Views: 723    Faves: 15    Comments: 4


As the Northern Hemisphere's riding season begins the New Zealand summer is drawing to a close. With winter rapidly approaching the leaves begin to transform into an array of vibrant tones and the light begins to descend creating a surreal golden landscape in the small southern town of Wanaka. Matt Begg and I decided to take advantage of this surreal setting and film at the local cluster of jumps known as ‘Lismore’. The result is FALL FLOW.





Film/Edit: Hunter Paull
Rider: Matt Begg



Must Read This Week
Whyte Bikes Win Legal Battle Against Haas F1 Team's Title Sponsor, Rich Energy
58186 views
Review: Fuji’s 2019 Auric LT Enduro Bike is Surprisingly Versatile
43792 views
Final Results: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
42250 views
MUST WATCH: Return to Earth - The Spectacular Official Trailer from Anthill Films
41375 views
Video: The Pinkbike Unofficial Whistler Long Jump Contest
40331 views
Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
36739 views
Video: Rob Warner Tries to Keep Up With Emily Batty in Arizona
35452 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Would You Upgrade On Your Current Mountain Bike?
33420 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Yea boi another banger from you two. Stoked to see what the future holds for ya both

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026580
Mobile Version of Website