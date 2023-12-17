Video: Fall Riding in Switzerland At Its Best

Dec 17, 2023
by rideBiXS  

As winter blankets the world in a frosty embrace, and the days grow shorter, our longing for the thrill of warmer, sun-kissed rides intensifies. BIXS ambassador Louis Eisenhut takes you on a daydream to one of his favourite autumn bike rides. In his newest edit „Playground“ he shows the world the trails around his hometown Interlaken in Switzerland. Join us as we escape the chill and immerse ourselves in the vibrant hues and heart-pounding adventures of autumn biking.

Big thanks to the film crew Fabio Oberholzer and Luka Geerts for creating this masterpiece.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/louis_eisenhut/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@louis_eisenhut
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@louis_eisenhut

