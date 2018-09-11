VIDEOS

Video: Fall Riding on Western Canada's Mount Washington

Sep 11, 2018
by Max McCulloch  
Taking Off at Mt. Washington

by victoriabiker13
Views: 757    Faves: 8    Comments: 3


A quick shr-edit from a late-season ride up at Mount Washington Alpine Resort. Enjoy!


Video: Max McCulloch
Additional footage: Cody C., Andrew G, and Kevin (@thisisgoingdownhill)

Must Read This Week
Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
115626 views
Jared Graves Diagnosed with a Brain Tumor
83785 views
Qualifying Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
79838 views
Sneak Peek of 15 Custom-Painted Bikes - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
75739 views
Part 2: Custom World Champs Bike Gallery - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
55733 views
Tech Randoms - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
48102 views
Review: YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race
47625 views
Pinkbike Poll: 39 Custom Painted DH Bikes - Which One is Your Favorite?
46361 views

7 Comments

  • + 4
 i have trouble playing vids on this computer but audio works and I'm on my third play 3 2 1 i'm ona spaceshep
  • + 5
 Worst music ever
  • + 3
 For your ear's sake, mute this when you watch it.
  • + 1
 Good old Mt Jank, can’t wait till they have more than 3 black diamond rates trails
  • + 2
 Wow. A song just made me vomit. That's a first.
  • + 1
 This could use some Steely Dan...
  • + 1
 1:18 weird OTB effect

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.037331
Mobile Version of Website