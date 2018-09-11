Pinkbike.com
Video: Fall Riding on Western Canada's Mount Washington
Sep 11, 2018
Sep 11, 2018
by
Max McCulloch
Taking Off at Mt. Washington
by
victoriabiker13
Views: 757
Faves:
8
Comments: 3
A quick shr-edit from a late-season ride up at Mount Washington Alpine Resort. Enjoy!
Video: Max McCulloch
Additional footage: Cody C., Andrew G, and Kevin (@thisisgoingdownhill)
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 4
owl-X
(21 mins ago)
i have trouble playing vids on this computer but audio works and I'm on my third play 3 2 1 i'm ona spaceshep
[Reply]
+ 5
danarchy420
(32 mins ago)
Worst music ever
[Reply]
+ 3
johnski
(28 mins ago)
For your ear's sake, mute this when you watch it.
[Reply]
+ 1
jamieSaunders
(11 mins ago)
Good old Mt Jank, can’t wait till they have more than 3 black diamond rates trails
[Reply]
+ 2
LoganKM1982
(16 mins ago)
Wow. A song just made me vomit. That's a first.
[Reply]
+ 1
Peanutpooper
(3 mins ago)
This could use some Steely Dan...
[Reply]
+ 1
colincolin
(22 mins ago)
1:18 weird OTB effect
[Reply]
