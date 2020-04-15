Video: Fall Trail Riding with Aaron Gwin & Pandemic Perspective

Ya I mean there’s no way around it, this whole situation is pretty hard on everyone, I think. For the riders and teams, it could potentially turn into a lot more than just missing a few races. It’s a lot worse for some other people out there for sure but even for us, there’s huge negative implications when the world economy shuts down almost overnight. I have people that depend on me to make a living too and I really want them to be cared for. I believe that we’ll get through this, it’s just going to be tough for a time. As I said before, I’m focused on being as productive as I can, and I think that’s the best thing we can all do right now. Some people are really struggling right now, and I’ve committed myself fully to helping in the ways that I’m able, both in and outside of racing.