Video: Fall Time Alpine Riding with Tito Tomasi

Golden mountain, blue sky and a trail full of promise. Fall comes and goes. We seek for the season of gold, hoping for the best time and it's always too short. But I'm glad I took some time to make that video. Before the snow came and eventually dislocate my shoulder!

Even if I'm from Nice and I consider the Maritimes Alps as the best place on earth for mountain biking, I still prefer to ride in Savoy and so it became my home 9 years ago. This place has awesome riding and it's quite central with Valais, Aosta, South Savoy area, Chartreuse, Isère, Queyras, ... But with the proximity of Annecy the main town I'm also very close to the Aravis range.

This range is gnarly! it's steep, it's rocky and quite wild.

So, after filming over there for a few projects I decided to launch that mini-series of 4 episode, and guess what? Yeah, it's about the four-seasons. And I start with the easiest, the most beautiful one, Fall.

Thanks to my friends for the rides.

Have fun watching it!


Thanks for your interest and support!
Thanks to my sponsors @urgebikeproducts @shimano @hutchinsontires @raceface @MarzocchiMTB @CamelBak / Julbo, BeeA and GORE wear.

Aloha
Tito

The view from home is unreal.

Snow line and orange trees, this is home this is fall.

Start of one of my favorite downhill around! Gnarly and diverse, with critical exposure and stuff. Still waiting for Nate Hills to show him this dramatic ride!

Going to Gramusset refugio.

First snow on the beautiful colored trees was so cool.

Looks like winter? it's not!

Solo ride and filming mission in the south of the range. Was so good.

The lake during lockdown was quite calm.

Carving but not too much...

This is "Pointe Percée" and it's the highest point of the range, culminating at 2752 meters.

Typical lines and landscape of the area are limestone and alpine riding.

The heart of the Aravis range, small town, valley, diversity and mountains.

Alexis Chenevier, not a fan of filming. Ready to rip!

Big time with this crew.

Boys are checking the rest of the itinerary for the day.

Around Gramusset, further than la Clusaz resort.

Because.

Mellow ride with my bro deep in the woods, around town.

One trail, one big mountain and a small man. This is perspective and it's useful.

Sunset above home.

Because cheese.

Sunset get pretty crazy round here, this was after the big snow of last week, closing the riding season.

The Mtb season is over, for now, let's get the splitboard for the next episode.


