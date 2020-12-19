Video: Fall Time Alpine Riding with Tito Tomasi

The view from home is unreal.

Snow line and orange trees, this is home this is fall.

Start of one of my favorite downhill around! Gnarly and diverse, with critical exposure and stuff. Still waiting for Nate Hills to show him this dramatic ride!

Going to Gramusset refugio.

First snow on the beautiful colored trees was so cool.

Looks like winter? it's not!

Solo ride and filming mission in the south of the range. Was so good.

The lake during lockdown was quite calm.

Carving but not too much...

Typical lines and landscape of the area are limestone and alpine riding.

The heart of the Aravis range, small town, valley, diversity and mountains.

Alexis Chenevier, not a fan of filming. Ready to rip!

Big time with this crew.

Boys are checking the rest of the itinerary for the day.

Around Gramusset, further than la Clusaz resort.

Mellow ride with my bro deep in the woods, around town.

One trail, one big mountain and a small man. This is perspective and it's useful.

Sunset above home.

Because cheese.

Sunset get pretty crazy round here, this was after the big snow of last week, closing the riding season.

The Mtb season is over, for now, let's get the splitboard for the next episode.