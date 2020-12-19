Video: Fall Time Alpine Riding with Tito Tomasi

Golden mountain, blue sky and a trail full of promise. Fall comes and goes. We seek for the season of gold, hoping for the best time and it's always too short. But I'm glad I took some time to make that video. Before the snow came and eventually dislocate my shoulder!
Even if I'm from Nice and I consider the Maritimes Alps as the best place on earth for mountain biking, I still prefer to ride in Savoy and so it became my home 9 years ago. This place has awesome riding and it's quite central with Valais, Aosta, South Savoy area, Chartreuse, Isère, Queyras, ... But with the proximity of Annecy the main town I'm also very close to the Aravis range.
This range is gnarly! it's steep, it's rocky and quite wild.
So, after filming over there for a few projects I decided to launch that mini-series of 4 episode, and guess what? Yeah, it's about the four-seasons. And I start with the easiest, the most beautiful one, Fall.
Thanks to my friends for the rides.
Have fun watching it!
Thanks for your interest and support!
Thanks to my sponsors @urgebikeproducts @shimano @hutchinsontires @raceface @MarzocchiMTB @CamelBak
/ Julbo, BeeA and GORE wear.
Aloha
Tito
This is "Pointe Percée" and it's the highest point of the range, culminating at 2752 meters.
