Video: Fall Time Shredding in Fernie

Oct 25, 2020
by Dylan Siggers  
The Mainline

by dylansiggers
Views: 293    Faves: 3    Comments: 1


Riding some of my favorite trails in Fernie this Fall.

Video: AERE Films

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Looks far too dry. Poor fella, should get some rain on that to make it rideable!
  • 1 0
 That’s the setup I’m getting.Helmet and google combo.

