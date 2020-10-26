Pinkbike.com
Video: Fall Time Shredding in Fernie
Oct 25, 2020
by
Dylan Siggers
The Mainline
by
dylansiggers
Views: 293
Faves:
3
Comments: 1
Riding some of my favorite trails in Fernie this Fall.
Video: AERE Films
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
notphaedrus
(42 mins ago)
Looks far too dry. Poor fella, should get some rain on that to make it rideable!
[Reply]
1
0
barbarosza
(39 mins ago)
That’s the setup I’m getting.Helmet and google combo.
[Reply]
