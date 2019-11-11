Video: Fall Time Shredding with Charles Bousquet

Because the summer is over and first dead leaves appear on the trails, we wanted to make a video during this transition period.The "Fall Calling", autumn is probably the best season of the year to ride, especially without the Vosges. The region offers a huge playground with a multitude of topologies. Despite the rather wet conditions, we have filmed for three days on different tracks.After several weeks of digging behind his house, many tracks pushed around Charles' house, ranging from the enduro tracks to the jump tracks. The place is suitable to spend his free time there!Filming / Editing / Photos : Paul FISSONAthlete / Text : Charles BousquetBike: Scott Gambler chrome customSr Suntour suspension / Reverse Components part / Hutchinson tires