Video: Fall Time Shredding with Charles Bousquet

Nov 10, 2019
by Paul Fisson  
Fall Calling

by paulfisson
Views: 367    Faves: 3


Because the summer is over and first dead leaves appear on the trails, we wanted to make a video during this transition period.


The "Fall Calling", autumn is probably the best season of the year to ride, especially without the Vosges. The region offers a huge playground with a multitude of topologies. Despite the rather wet conditions, we have filmed for three days on different tracks.


After several weeks of digging behind his house, many tracks pushed around Charles' house, ranging from the enduro tracks to the jump tracks. The place is suitable to spend his free time there!

Scott Gambler, custom 'black & chrome'






Filming / Editing / Photos : Paul FISSON
Athlete / Text : Charles Bousquet

Bike: Scott Gambler chrome custom
Sr Suntour suspension / Reverse Components part / Hutchinson tires

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


