Video: Family Bike Trip in Golden, BC in 'This is the Motherload - Ep. 1'

Two years after tragedy strikes, best friends Izzy Lynch and Tessa Treadway gather for a family bike trip in Golden, BC. Since losing her husband in 2019, Tessa has found her joy again in seeking out new adventures through mountain biking and farming while Izzy is finding relief in movement in the outdoors at seven months pregnant with her second child.Plans go awry when a new cow escapes the pen on Tessa’s farm, and the bike adventure turns into searching for it with four young kids in tow. Follow along as Izzy and Tessa turn their trials into triumphs by way of the bicycle on the trails of Golden, BC.