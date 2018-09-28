Video: Danny MacAskill & Claudio Caluori Shred in Switzerland

Florian Fischer



“In the end it is all about having fun and it is safe to say that we had plenty of it with this great group of people. Riding with Claudio and Danny was just next level! Stopping at some of the spots from the film was just an awesome experience. Claudio always had a story to tell. We laughed so much together!”

Franziska Maidl



“I just love riding together with others. If things get difficult it is easier to overcome them and the group dynamic always supports you and helps you to improve. Riding in Graubünden, discovering the secret trails with our guide, Danny and Claudio was a unique experience!”

Caroline Jahrstorfer



“At the end of the day I just want to be happy and it is not only a nice trail and a cozy hut that contributes, but mainly the folks you are riding with. Graubünden has a great variety of trails in spectacular scenery. The shuttle rides were hilarious. We would hop into the van, hit play and sing along to all sorts of tunes. I always had the feeling that our driver Klaus would hit the accelerator to get to the next stop as fast as he could (laughs).”

Franziska Fischer



“In my eyes biking isn’t something you do alone. Nothing can beat the feeling of riding to the top of a mountain together, descending and giving high-fives when you made it back down safely. Riding with Danny and Claudio was special! Claudio gave us a few tips along the way and it soon felt like a great team of regular weekend warriors. Danny is super relaxed and chill. Even riding in front of him was a blast. Viva ’Home of Trails’!”