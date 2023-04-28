Video: Celebrating Flo Payet's DH World Cup Career in 'The Final Run'

Apr 28, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

Words: Shimano

It’s hard to think of a Downhill World Cup without the long, lean figure of Flo Payet floating down the track. Cruising through the paddock, oozing the chilled vibes of his Reunion Island home. But, after 19 years of racing at the top, he called time on his career at the end of last season, bowing out in Val di Sole to universal congratulation and adoration.

This video is a feel-good story of passion, perseverance and success as Flo counts down to the last race run of his professional career. It was made with the help of wonderful archive footage from his early racing years, insight and messages from his family and friends, and plenty of recent ripping through the wild landscapes of Reunion.

We look back at a unique and inspiring career as a way to say thank you and farewell, Flo.

3 Comments

 Such a great and nice guy, simple and humble, and sooo stylish. Godspeed you Flo!!!
 hells yeah, he rides with such style!
 His username definitely checks out.





