Video: Fast & Flowy on Mount Prevost in 'Touha'

"Touha" is a Czech word that can be interpreted in English as the feeling of desire. Since 2016, Czech Republic national, Honza Faistaver has been travelling the world in pursuit of the perfect riding destination. Honza desires to make the most of his life by living in a place with access to amazing riding and great people to enjoy it with. For now, Honza resides in British Columbia, a place with some of the best riding he has ever experienced.
|Touha means desire or wish in Czech and thats why I am here. Like most of us who grew up watching the NWD series, living in B.C., Canada was always a big dream of mine. Riding all the iconic spots, meeting the legends of the sports and just being able to experience the mountain bike lifestyle here is literally a dream come true!—Honza Faistaver
Throughout his quest for the perfect riding destination, Honza has spent time travelling and exploring New Zealand, Italy, France, Norway and Southern Spain. The most recent chapter of Honza's journey has taken place in B.C., Canada.
|I came to Canada for the first time in the summer of 2020 and have been having a blast ever since! When I first moved here, I lived in Whistler. I was living out of a 2006 Dodge Caravan, riding the Bike Park daily, going on trips, and meeting people from all around the world with the same passion that I have for riding bikes. It could not get any better! But with the upcoming winter I knew I had to move on, so I booked a one way ferry ticket and moved to Vancouver Island.—Honza Faistaver
|It's almost been a year and half now living in the beautiful Cowichan Valley doing what I love the most, riding world-class trails all year round and having a solid crew. It still feels unreal sometimes. This video that I shot with Liam Morgan captures a typical winter/spring Saturday on Mt. Prevost riding fast/flowy trails in the morning and sessioning jumps in the afternoon!—Honza Faistaver
Video: Liam Morgan
Photos: Jarrett Lindal
, Brayden Rastad
, Liam Morgan
Rider: Honza Faistaver
Shot on unceded Coast Salish territory
