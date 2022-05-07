Video: Fast & Flowy on Mount Prevost in 'Touha'

I came to Canada for the first time in the summer of 2020 and have been having a blast ever since! When I first moved here, I lived in Whistler. I was living out of a 2006 Dodge Caravan, riding the Bike Park daily, going on trips, and meeting people from all around the world with the same passion that I have for riding bikes. It could not get any better! But with the upcoming winter I knew I had to move on, so I booked a one way ferry ticket and moved to Vancouver Island. — Honza Faistaver