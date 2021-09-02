Pinkbike.com
Video: Fast & Loose Finals RAW - EWS Loudenvielle Race 1 2021
Sep 2, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Fast and loose - welcome to France! We sum up how finals went for the EWS Loudenvielle stop in 4 minutes.
Racing and Events
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Raw Video
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Loudenvielle 2021
4 Comments
9
0
danielfloyd
(39 mins ago)
I hate it when I watch a video like this and think "that's how I look when I ride," only to then go watch a video of myself riding and find myself extremely disappointed. Props to these folks for making this look as easy as it does. Those trails don't seem very forgiving.
[Reply]
2
0
danstonQ
(21 mins ago)
I went there 2 years ago on my way back from Spain/Ainsa/Zona Zero.
The lifts were closed, It was rainy. I had to pedal up and finally found a trail... which was actually a EWS stage.
It was greasy and I almost shat in my pants while kissing few trees on very steep parts.
I was really happy to finish it and went for a beer
Not forgiving, indeed.
[Reply]
2
0
foggnm
(29 mins ago)
Looked pretty dry to me from that video. Maybe they edited out the rain and mud.
[Reply]
1
0
ElDebarge
(19 mins ago)
Shale yes they did!
[Reply]
