Video: Fast & Loose Finals RAW - EWS Loudenvielle Race 1 2021

Sep 2, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Fast and loose - welcome to France! We sum up how finals went for the EWS Loudenvielle stop in 4 minutes.





4 Comments

  • 9 0
 I hate it when I watch a video like this and think "that's how I look when I ride," only to then go watch a video of myself riding and find myself extremely disappointed. Props to these folks for making this look as easy as it does. Those trails don't seem very forgiving.
  • 2 0
 I went there 2 years ago on my way back from Spain/Ainsa/Zona Zero.
The lifts were closed, It was rainy. I had to pedal up and finally found a trail... which was actually a EWS stage.
It was greasy and I almost shat in my pants while kissing few trees on very steep parts.
I was really happy to finish it and went for a beer Smile
Not forgiving, indeed.
  • 2 0
 Looked pretty dry to me from that video. Maybe they edited out the rain and mud.
  • 1 0
 Shale yes they did!

