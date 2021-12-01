Video: Fast & Loose on the Orange Stage 6 Evo in Fort William

Words: OrangeThe new Orange Stage 6 Evo is here and it's F.A.F.
To give the new bike a proper ride-out, we invited Scottish Downhill champ, Naughty Northumbrian victor and Ard Rock winner Fergus Lamb to take it for a thrash round his local trails in Fort William.
Ferg raced a Stage 6 through 2021 and bagged some amazing results in downhill and enduro. The Stage 6 Evo is the evolution of that bike and, like Ferg, is F.A.F.
You can learn more about the Orange Stage 6 Evo here on Pinkbike
and here on Orange Bikes
.
Photos and video produced by Joe Barnes.
3 Comments
Post a Comment