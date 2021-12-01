Video: Fast & Loose on the Orange Stage 6 Evo in Fort William

Dec 1, 2021
by Orange Bikes  

Words: Orange

The new Orange Stage 6 Evo is here and it's F.A.F.

To give the new bike a proper ride-out, we invited Scottish Downhill champ, Naughty Northumbrian victor and Ard Rock winner Fergus Lamb to take it for a thrash round his local trails in Fort William.

Ferg raced a Stage 6 through 2021 and bagged some amazing results in downhill and enduro. The Stage 6 Evo is the evolution of that bike and, like Ferg, is F.A.F.

You can learn more about the Orange Stage 6 Evo here on Pinkbike and here on Orange Bikes.

Photos and video produced by Joe Barnes.

Fergus Lamb riding the new Orange Stage 6 Evo. Photo by Joe Barnes https www.orangebikes.com bikes stage-6-evo-se 2022

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 So cool! I’ve been riding an old Cannondle Prophet which is also a single pivot and it’s surprisingly fast.
  • 1 0
 Sweet video boys. That brown at Learnie is so much fun to ride.
  • 1 0
 It's a wee way away from Fort William though haha

