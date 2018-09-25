VIDEOS

Video: Fast & Loose with Commencal's Canadian Junior Rider Development Team

Sep 25, 2018
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


Mountain biking has evolved rapidly over the last few years... gone (but not forgotten) are the teenage days of hanging out with your mates doing massive hucks on sketchy equipment. Fast forward to today's generation of teens who are doing massive hucks on much better equipment, and going FAST. As mountain biking continues to grow over the years, we’re seeing the next generation of athletes emerge and we couldn't be more stoked!

COMMENCAL has a long-term investment in the future of youth mountain bikers, as seen through our product innovation alone, and by supporting projects like this – Katrina Strand’s Youth Rider Development Team.

In its third year, the RDT is an organized team environment focused on Enduro and Downhill racing. The athletes are encouraged to compete in both disciplines in order to gain a well-rounded approach to competitive cycling but can choose to progress and challenge themselves on one over the other.

Meet Emmett Hancock, Jack Linnell and Neve Abraham - our three riders under the expert guidance of Katrina this year!

It's all fun and games until they get between the tape.




Huck yeah!


Fast and loose with some great results already!

MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles


Must Read This Week
Nicolai's Electronically Shifted Gearbox Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
61536 views
Review: Fox 36 GRIP2 vs. RockShox Lyrik RC2 Fork
60128 views
Final Results: EWS Ainsa 2018
55792 views
Ingrid Doerr, Founder of Roach Clothing, Has Passed Away
55547 views
Ohlins Recall RXF 36 & RXF 34 Air Forks
52777 views
Video: What Tools Do the EWS Pros Carry?
48631 views
GPS Gadgets, French Toast Gel, and Hope's Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
48285 views
Gallery: Richie Rude's Yeti SB150 - EWS Ainsa 2018
47906 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 a good example of how kids now-a-days think dragging your rear brake through a burn is "rad"

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028953
Mobile Version of Website