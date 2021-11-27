Video: Colin Grant Rides Mount Benson in Nanaimo, BC

Nov 27, 2021
by Liam Morgan  

For the third installment of the "Cowichan Cycles Team Shredits" video series, team rider Colin Grant and I headed to Mt. Benson in Nanaimo, BC to film some of his favourite trails.

Cowichan Cycles Team Shredits Vol. III - Profile
post-shooting stoke

bigquotesIt was such a pleasure to film Colin shredding some of the trails that he is really comfortable with. He is such a clean and precise rider, so much so that it is sometimes hard to gauge how fast he is really going. He is so quick on a bikeLiam Morgan

Cowichan Cycles Team Shredits Vol. III
Whipping it out in the clear cut

Video/Photos: Liam Morgan
Rider: Colin Grant
Supported by Cowichan Cycles (2-2628 Beverly St, Duncan, BC)
Shot on the unceded traditional territory of the Snuneymuxw First Nation

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
36pollici Announces the First Carbon 36er Mountain Bike
67027 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
57517 views
Woman Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison & Ordered to Pay $170k Following Mountain Bike Company Embezzlement
57303 views
Transition Bicycles Is The Latest Victim of Bike Theft
55457 views
Review: Bright Racing Shocks' F929 Next Inverted Enduro Fork
52183 views
8 Men Charged in $1.5 Million Mountain Bike Shop Burglary Criminal Ring Investigation
44133 views
Revenue Round Up: 'A Lull in the Cycling Boom'
39162 views
Opinion: How Many Batteries Does a Mountain Bike Really Need?
36357 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Wicked job

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007709
Mobile Version of Website