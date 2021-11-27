Video: Colin Grant Rides Mount Benson in Nanaimo, BC

For the third installment of the "Cowichan Cycles Team Shredits" video series, team rider Colin Grant and I headed to Mt. Benson in Nanaimo, BC to film some of his favourite trails.
Video/Photos:
|It was such a pleasure to film Colin shredding some of the trails that he is really comfortable with. He is such a clean and precise rider, so much so that it is sometimes hard to gauge how fast he is really going. He is so quick on a bike—Liam Morgan
Liam MorganRider:
Colin Grant Supported by
Cowichan Cycles (2-2628 Beverly St, Duncan, BC)
Shot on the unceded traditional territory of the Snuneymuxw First Nation
