Video: Fast & Steezy in 'My Vision of Enduro' with Olivier Cuvet

Are table tops still cool? I hope so!

You can call me the frog.

Tuck no hander mid run, because why not?

Enduro or not, don't forget to be fast and steezie kids.

The object of discord. Does this bike make me an enduro rider?

People tend to like putting things into specific categories. If it's not white, then it's black. If it's not good, then it's bad. Well, I decided to keep thinking more broadly with the term enduro! My version isn't freeride, it won't be slopestyle, it's certainly not racing.Or maybe I'm just a guy who enjoy being out there, regardless the bike, the discipline or the terrain; just trying to have fun on two wheels with a bike that suits the track I'm riding. It might be that actually.