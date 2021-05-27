Video: Fast & Steezy in 'My Vision of Enduro' with Olivier Cuvet

May 27, 2021
by Olivier Cuvet  


People tend to like putting things into specific categories. If it's not white, then it's black. If it's not good, then it's bad. Well, I decided to keep thinking more broadly with the term enduro! My version isn't freeride, it won't be slopestyle, it's certainly not racing.

Or maybe I'm just a guy who enjoy being out there, regardless the bike, the discipline or the terrain; just trying to have fun on two wheels with a bike that suits the track I'm riding. It might be that actually.

Pic by Remy Vroonen
Are table tops still cool? I hope so!

Pic by Remy Vroonen
You can call me the frog.

Pic by Remy Vroonen
Tuck no hander mid run, because why not?

Pic by Remy Vroonen
Enduro or not, don't forget to be fast and steezie kids.

Pic by Remy Vroonen
The object of discord. Does this bike make me an enduro rider?


