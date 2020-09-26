Video: Fast & Technical Racing - EWS Finale Ligure Finals RAW

Sep 26, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  



Racers needed to dig deep to pull off a podium spot during the final stop of the 2020 Enduro World Series. Watch as the best in the world battle this tight and technical course in, Finale Ligure, Italy.





4 Comments

