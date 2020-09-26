Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Fast & Technical Racing - EWS Finale Ligure Finals RAW
Sep 26, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Racers needed to dig deep to pull off a podium spot during the final stop of the 2020 Enduro World Series. Watch as the best in the world battle this tight and technical course in, Finale Ligure, Italy.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Raw Video
Enduro
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS Finale Ligure 2020
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Review: 2021 Commencal Meta TR 29 - T is for Turbo
73814 views
Final Results: EWS Pietra Ligure 2020
71096 views
First Look: Actofive Unveils Fully CNC'd Aluminum P-Train
60539 views
Spotted: Norco's Aluminum High Pivot, Long-Travel Something?
53494 views
11 Retro Downhill Bikes From the South Australian State Downhill Championships
45314 views
Hyper to Begin Selling High End Mountain Bikes Through Walmart
42442 views
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2020
38614 views
Spotted: Greg Callaghan is Riding a New Devinci Enduro Bike in Finale Ligure
38348 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
BartDM
(24 mins ago)
what is this Peugeot bike, have we seen any test field with it, can it compare with a grim donut??
[Reply]
1
0
aljoburr
Plus
(36 mins ago)
Great footage! Much prefer raw clips Good job!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!+ 1
[Reply]
1
0
fedfox
(32 mins ago)
@ 11:26 fans staying hydrated with italian Gatorade, that is the way!!!
[Reply]
1
0
Nwsurfkid
(31 mins ago)
Coverage brought to you buy Carlo Rossi Red.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009351
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments
Post a Comment