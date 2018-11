Winning takes confidence! Watch riders Kate Courtney and Finn Iles as they prepare for the second stop of the 2018 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. Hear from fellow competitors Jolanda Neff, Annika Langvand, Emily Batty, Aaron Gwin, Loic Bruni, Sam Blenkinsop and more about what it takes to be the very best in a sport, where consistency and confidence are key.