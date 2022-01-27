Video: Fast Life Season 5 With Kate Courtney, Loic Bruni & Finn Iles - Episode 1

Fast Life is back, and better than ever! Season 5 of the notorious MTB series follows the nail-biting 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season, starring Kate Courtney, Loic BruniI, Finn Iles and many more of the world's finest MTB athletes. In the first episode, Kate and Loïc Bruni recall some of the highs and lows of their mountain biking careers. The American XCO and French DH stars share how they – and the world – reacted. After that... it's already Go-Time for the first UCI MTB World Cups in Albstadt & Leogang! — Red Bull