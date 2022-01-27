close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Fast Life Season 5 With Kate Courtney, Loic Bruni & Finn Iles - Episode 1

Jan 27, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesFast Life is back, and better than ever! Season 5 of the notorious MTB series follows the nail-biting 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season, starring Kate Courtney, Loic BruniI, Finn Iles and many more of the world's finest MTB athletes. In the first episode, Kate and Loïc Bruni recall some of the highs and lows of their mountain biking careers. The American XCO and French DH stars share how they – and the world – reacted. After that... it's already Go-Time for the first UCI MTB World Cups in Albstadt & Leogang! Red Bull


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull Finn Iles Kate Courtney Loic Bruni


Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: How Reliable Are Modern Mountain Bikes?
55443 views
10 Small Canadian Manufacturers Making Rad Things
49794 views
Updated: Anton Sintsov Signs with the Orbea Factory Team - A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves
48672 views
Review: Supersapiens Constant Glucose Monitor
46656 views
10 Bikes of Freeride Fiesta
44601 views
Review: Rapha's Trail Pants & Knee Pads Are Impossibly Comfy
38494 views
Bike Check: Intend BC Founder Cornelius Kapfinger's Euro-Tastic Last Tarvo
36797 views
Round Up: 19 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
33546 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 I hope they do another series this coming season. I thoroughly enjoyed this. Well done, all involved.
  • 1 0
 WTF? How can they end it this season? This has to be one of the most entertaining mtb content!
  • 1 0
 That was the last season of "Fast life" because next year they'll follow my season and call it "Slow life"

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007698
Mobile Version of Website