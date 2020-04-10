Video: Fat Bike Trials in Bentonville with Pat Smage

Apr 9, 2020
by Psf1  

Bentonville is an amazing bicycle playground. Every time I visit I am blown away by the amount of new trails and bicycle-related infrastructure. Living in Wisconsin, it is usually one of the best places to go in the winter to escape the snow. My wife and I took a trip there in February to ride bikes all around the area. While the goal of the trip was not to make an edit, we just came across too many challenging and fun lines not to do some filming and throw a video together. We did a bunch of different rides and this edit is a compilation of the best shots. Thanks to all the trail builders who are making Bentonville such a cool place to ride!

*I did not ride the unfinished feature at 2:30 without permission. It was actually the builder's idea!


We were about ready to head home with rain overnight and forecast most of the day, but I still wanted to get one more ride in. So I rolled to the end of the street we were staying on and found a fun spot to have a solid session. No matter where you are in Bentonville, you don't have to go far to enjoy some time on your bike.

Thanks for watching!

-Pat

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can you Guess the Riders in these Pixelated Images
124453 views
First Ride: Fox's New 38 Fork - Pond Beaver 2020
107984 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: UCI Furloughs 130 Staff]
99840 views
Spotted: RockShox's New Enduro Fork
82444 views
First Look: Fox's New 36, 38, & 40 Forks - Pond Beaver 2020
57984 views
Video: Behind the Scenes of Jolanda Neff's Career Threatening Crash in Pisgah
53300 views
Field Trip: Santa Cruz's $2,899 Hightower Alloy - The Least Expensive 'Tower
49539 views
First Look: Fox's New Float X2 & DHX2 Shocks - Pond Beaver 2020
45344 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 I went down his YouTube rabbit hole after seeing the solo session vid the other day. Now I want an Oset 24" electric trials bike in the worst way. Coronavirus has me entertaining YOLO type purchases in a new way, so close to just going for it.
  • 2 0
 Dude makes it look so easy. Mad skills!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007038
Mobile Version of Website