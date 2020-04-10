Video: Fat Bike Trials in Bentonville with Pat Smage

Bentonville is an amazing bicycle playground. Every time I visit I am blown away by the amount of new trails and bicycle-related infrastructure. Living in Wisconsin, it is usually one of the best places to go in the winter to escape the snow. My wife and I took a trip there in February to ride bikes all around the area. While the goal of the trip was not to make an edit, we just came across too many challenging and fun lines not to do some filming and throw a video together. We did a bunch of different rides and this edit is a compilation of the best shots. Thanks to all the trail builders who are making Bentonville such a cool place to ride!*I did not ride the unfinished feature at 2:30 without permission. It was actually the builder's idea!We were about ready to head home with rain overnight and forecast most of the day, but I still wanted to get one more ride in. So I rolled to the end of the street we were staying on and found a fun spot to have a solid session. No matter where you are in Bentonville, you don't have to go far to enjoy some time on your bike.Thanks for watching!-Pat