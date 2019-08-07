Video: Fat Suit Skids and Flips with Johannes Fischbach

Aug 6, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesJohannes Fischbach's bulbous uncle Ray is on holiday in his home country, giving free rein to his awkward, weirdo lifestyle. Uncle Ray embodies all the stereotypes of a typical e-biker, because as we all know, e-bikes are only for old, corpulent people without fitness and any desire for riding fun. One day, Uncle Ray decides to buy an EMTB and smashes the clichés with a proper full send, because these clichés are just as "oldschool" as uncle Ray. Check out uncle Ray's full edit!Johannes Fischbach

eMTB Content Filtering
We're testing a feature that lets readers exclude certain kinds of stories from their Pinkbike homepage. Going forward we'll post more eMTB news globally. If you aren't interested in it, just turn on the filter and eMTB content will disappear from your Pinkbike homepage.


Posted In:
eMTB Videos Johannes Fischbach


2 Comments

  • + 1
 Very cool ????
  • + 1
 If you're asking, I'm gonna say, IMHO, no, that was about as cool as getting caught masturbating by your mum

