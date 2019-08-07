Video: Fat Suit Skids and Flips with Johannes Fischbach

Johannes Fischbach's bulbous uncle Ray is on holiday in his home country, giving free rein to his awkward, weirdo lifestyle. Uncle Ray embodies all the stereotypes of a typical e-biker, because as we all know, e-bikes are only for old, corpulent people without fitness and any desire for riding fun. One day, Uncle Ray decides to buy an EMTB and smashes the clichés with a proper full send, because these clichés are just as "oldschool" as uncle Ray. Check out uncle Ray's full edit! — Johannes Fischbach