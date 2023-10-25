Video: Fast & Loose with Nico Lam in 'Fear Is Just A Shadow'

Words
: Jan-Oliver Haas
In the film "Fear Is Just A Shadow" German Downhill Pro Nico Lamm takes us on a fast-paced trip through his world of thoughts and one of the fastest tracks in Europe.
|This is the moment. I'm ready. I'm bold.—Nico Lamm
For the recording, Nico teamed up with german filmmaker Jan-Oliver Haas. In the end there were over 16 hours of tireless ups and downs in the Trail Park Klínovec (CZ). And that over two extremely hot days in August. Plus a night shift on the pitch-black, windy summit of the Keilberg. And still there was always a good mood, just Growth Mindset.
Cameraman and Rider at Trail Park Klinovec, August 2023.
|For me as a filmmaker, the biggest challenge was to transfer Nico's enormous speed and energy into video editing appropriately.—Jan-Oliver Haas
CREDITS:
Rider: Nico Lamm
Idea, camera and editing: Jan-Oliver Haas
Sound Mastering: Markus Beck
Production: MILANOFILM (www.milano.film)
Thanks to: Trail Park Klínovec, 431 91 Loučná pod Klínovcem-Jáchymov, Czech Republic