Video: Fast & Loose with Nico Lam in 'Fear Is Just A Shadow'

Oct 24, 2023
by Jan-Oliver Haas  

Words: Jan-Oliver Haas

In the film "Fear Is Just A Shadow" German Downhill Pro Nico Lamm takes us on a fast-paced trip through his world of thoughts and one of the fastest tracks in Europe.

Screenshot from FEAR IS JUST A SHADOW by MILANOFILM www.milano.film .

Screenshot from FEAR IS JUST A SHADOW by MILANOFILM www.milano.film .

bigquotesThis is the moment. I'm ready. I'm bold.Nico Lamm

Screenshot from FEAR IS JUST A SHADOW by MILANOFILM www.milano.film .

For the recording, Nico teamed up with german filmmaker Jan-Oliver Haas. In the end there were over 16 hours of tireless ups and downs in the Trail Park Klínovec (CZ). And that over two extremely hot days in August. Plus a night shift on the pitch-black, windy summit of the Keilberg. And still there was always a good mood, just Growth Mindset.

bigquotesFor me as a filmmaker, the biggest challenge was to transfer Nico's enormous speed and energy into video editing appropriately.Jan-Oliver Haas
The filmcrew of FEAR IS JUST A SHADOW .
DH Kl novec from chairlift view
Cameraman and Rider at Trail Park Klinovec, August 2023.

Screenshot from FEAR IS JUST A SHADOW by MILANOFILM www.milano.film .

Screenshot from FEAR IS JUST A SHADOW by MILANOFILM www.milano.film .
Screenshot from FEAR IS JUST A SHADOW by MILANOFILM www.milano.film .


CREDITS:
Rider: Nico Lamm
Idea, camera and editing: Jan-Oliver Haas
Sound Mastering: Markus Beck
Production: MILANOFILM (www.milano.film)

Thanks to: Trail Park Klínovec, 431 91 Loučná pod Klínovcem-Jáchymov, Czech Republic

Screenshot from FEAR IS JUST A SHADOW by MILANOFILM www.milano.film .


Regions in Article
Trail Park Klínovec

Posted In:
Videos DH Racing Nico Lam


Author Info:
MILANOFILM avatar

Member since Oct 20, 2023
1 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Is This the New Enduro? Specialized Patent Shows 170mm Bike With UBB Suspension Design
68697 views
Field Test: Unno Burn - You Know You're Curious
65198 views
First Ride: 2024 YT Jeffsy - Now With Updated Geo & In-Frame Storage
49270 views
Signa Sports United's Internetstores GmbH Declares Insolvency
49098 views
Field Test: Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre - The Silent Plow
47293 views
Field Test: Pole Onni - In the Eye of the Beholder
42784 views
Field Test: Ibis HD6 - Sporty and Smashy
41653 views
Aaron Gwin Buys Windrock Bike Park
39283 views

13 Comments
  • 11 2
 Super cringy intro voice over.
  • 6 2
 A little bit of a failure I think.....sorry guys too much noice poor action ...
  • 5 2
 Meh, sounds like the trailer for a Netflix movie. More riding. Less talking.
  • 1 1
 I wanted to like it because I love Klinovec and Nico probably is quick. So i tried the following, and it worked: Mute, put on "Kickstart my heart" at about 20-30 seconds in and the video becomes fun. c
  • 2 2
 That doesn't appeal to me at all. Way to much and to fast cutting, I hate that. And that voice...?
  • 1 1
 I am a countryman and am quite into our local DH scene - sorry - but never heard of the guy........
  • 1 0
 Well, Nico is racing several series like iXS Downhill Cup, EDC and now and then also UCI Worldcups. In 2020, he finished 3rd in German National Championships. Max Hartenstern won, maybe you heard of that guy? ;-)
  • 2 2
 This is the moment. I'm ready. I'm bold????
  • 1 2
 Labyrinth of thoughts
  • 2 1
 This me in the start hut before I finish in the bottom 20%.
  • 1 1
 Yeah this is me at the top of a run before f@cking up the first feature and losing my "boldness" entirely haha
  • 2 2
 Du bist Deutschland! easy brotha, lose up and relax.
  • 2 2
 I'd be embarrassed if I was Nico...





Newsletter Signup


Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.041848
Mobile Version of Website