Video: Ferg Ryan & Bryce Stroud Lapping Whistler

Sometimes the foliage makes that perfect frame

Videographers will risk their smooth skin and ridiculously expensive gear just to get the shot

An iconic bridge

It's like playing a game of "Where's Wally" but with a Fergybabe

Who doesn't love a manual pan?

Ferg trying his hardest to blow up those HUNT Wheels...he did not succeed.

Bryce crossing his legs as tight as possible - he needed to go pee. Real bad.

It's all about the light, bro.

A-Line laps with the boys.

"Ma!! Did you see how far around I got my back wheel?!?"

The epicness seems to go on forever

During Crankworx Whistler, videographer Carson Fletcher and I grabbed a couple of our friends, Privateer Bikes athletes, Ferg Ryan from the UK and Bryce Stroud, the Aussie transplant who now calls Cedar City, Utah home, and headed up the hill to grab some clips & imagery. Whistler will never cease to amaze us with regards to the wide variety of terrain to attack on the mountainside, everything from the scariest trails and features to the most enjoyable easy going flow trails for you to enjoy with riders of all levels. This isn't anything that you haven't heard before, but if you've never been, it must to put on your bucket list.