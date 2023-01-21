Video: Fergus Ryan is Back Up To Speed in "Regression"

Jan 21, 2023
by PrivateerBikes  

Words: PrivateerBikes

Fergus Ryan is back! After an accident that took Ferg out of racing late last season, we're excited to announce that he is back riding and fighting fit! During a pre-race trip in Morzine, Ferg overshot a gap leading to a broken ankle and an early end to his season. With the last few rounds slipping through his fingertips, Ferg was extra motivated to heal up as quickly as possible and get back out on this bike!

As you can see in his latest edit, shot at his local training ground in the Forest of Dean, Ferg hasn't lost any speed and is already back up to race pace!

Ferg will be racing the entire EDR season this year, which sees Enduro athletes from around the world compete in diverse locations ranging from Tasmania, the French Alps and Whistler! The 2023 season is shaping up to be a blast, and with the first 2 rounds of racing set to kick off in March, we don't have long to wait!

Photo Credit: Dave Price Photography

bigquotesRecovering from my ankle was a long old journey so it felt amazing to be back up to speed and in front of the lens again. Having built some fresh tracks at my local trails, there was no better time for Jacob Gibbins to offer to get some bangers! Fresh tracks and loose riding is what came out and I hope you guys like it!Fergus Ryan, Privateer Bikes

Ferg will be heading to Tasmania with his Privateer 161, our flagship enduro race bike in just a few weeks, so keep an eye out for him in EDR coverage!

