Video: Fergus Ryan is Flat Out on Dusty Trails in Portugal

Mar 19, 2022
by PrivateerBikes  


The latest rider to join the ranks of Privateer Bikes and Hunt Bike wheels, Fergus Ryan has been busy getting to grips with his new steed. With his primary focus on the coming 2022 EWS race season and the UK winter in full swing, he swapped mud for dust and flew out to Portugal for a week of training in the sunshine.

Having flown into Porto in the north of Portugal, Ferg headed to Ponte de Lima Bikepark just an hour north of the airport. The flat-out tracks and rough terrain offered the perfect training ground to get to grips with his new bike and provided the ideal backdrop for a pre-season edit.

Watch Ferg find his flow on the roughest of tracks Ponte De Lima had to offer in the exhilarating video edit above, or hit this link to watch it on our YouTube channel.

It's a pleasure to see Ferg having so much fun on his new bike. We cannot wait to see how he gets on when the EWS season kicks off!



bigquotesThe tracks out here are so insane, super fast and you really have to work hard to find the limit in terms of speed and traction over the loose rocks and dusty tracks. Seeing how the 161 deals with big hits and recovers is amazing and the stability that it gives allows me to keep pushing on.Ferg

Photos and Video by Jacob Gibbins



Videos Privateer Bikes


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Had the pleasure to meet Ferg in Morzine. What a guy, what a rider. Keep it pinned mate.
  • 1 0
 Looking forward to seeing where the 161 stands on the EWS circuit
  • 1 0
 Yes Fergie! Smashing it!

