Video: Fergus Ryan Prototype Testing with Privateer Bikes

If you have been following social media, race news or the latest spy shots and leaked images, then it will have been hard to miss that we've been working on something new.
Since the start of the 2023 racing season, Fergus Ryan, Katy Curd, and Joe Connell (get well soon, mate
) have been riding new prototypes to help us with the development of new enduro and trail bikes, bikes that we've been riding and testing in secret for the past few seasons.
We're still not ready to spill all the beans and divulge all of the exciting features our engineers have been pouring over, but we felt it was about time we at least made our prototype official and showed you all what it can do under Fergus Ryan
, with the help of videographer Will Brock
.
This is all we can share for now, but we look forward to reading through your comments to see if you manage to make some accurate predictions about the future of Privateer Bikes.Follow our development story!
Before you start clearing space in your garage, it's important to remember that this is still a prototype, and we're still in the development phase. Our team of engineers, designers and pro-riders are still hard at work fine-tuning every detail to meet our high performance and durability standards.
To keep up to date with our development story and be the first to learn more about our new bikes, head over to Privateerbikes.com
and brace yourself for more news and exciting updates.