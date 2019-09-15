Video: Fergus Ryan Trains for the EWS Final Round on Home Soil

After having the privilege of sampling some of the finest trails the world has to offer, catching Fergus on his home turf showed us that it’s not all about the destination – the man made trails of South Wales that have been crafted over the years by dedicated groups of locals are brimming with a variety of terrains, from wooden booters and concrete like berms to fresh loam, and steep rooty tech; all of which have helped Fergus build and develop as an athlete. With such diverse terrain and changeable weather conditions in such a condensed area, Wales makes for the perfect training ground for Fergus being just over the bridge in Bristol.

