Video: Fern Surfing on a Prototype Rossignol Trail Bike
Aug 5, 2020
by
Max McCulloch
Hub sounds courtesy of Nobl TR38s on I9 Hydra Hubs.
Locations:
Lower Vancouver Island
Riding and Video:
Max McCulloch
Made possible by:
Nobl Wheels
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
16 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
25
0
f00bar
(36 mins ago)
you know climate change is real, when ski companies start making mountain bikes
[Reply]
2
1
drpheta
(34 mins ago)
Did you forget about the K2 bikes back in the day?
[Reply]
1
0
Marasdfg
(34 mins ago)
And Commencal makes skis. Won't somebody please think of the children!
[Reply]
2
0
LaurensVR
(33 mins ago)
Even Commencal does bikes now...
[Reply]
1
0
Vudu74
(32 mins ago)
Commencal went the other way on that.
[Reply]
1
0
eugen-fried
(27 mins ago)
Well, to be serious - I see a change in the perception of mountain bikes in ski resorts. Just couple of years ago I felt myself a bit "unwelcomed" with my dirty bike on the lift. Now many ski resorts are actively advocating for riders to come and visit. e.g. Malinô started to take care of the trails mid-season, put a lot of metal nets on wooden stuff. So at least something positive in whole this climate change story.
[Reply]
1
0
ice29
(21 mins ago)
Scott is also originally a ski (equipment) company, still making them! (I have a pair, but they are not that common)
Stöckli (swiss brand) also started as ski-manufacturer if I am not mistaken, but they stopped producing bikes some years ago...
[Reply]
1
0
Whipperman
(17 mins ago)
Rossignol's goal is to become a multi-sport group like Salomon or Scott in order to rely less on skiing season.
[Reply]
1
0
zoobab2
(14 mins ago)
@Vudu74
: the ski lift is not far from their offices...
[Reply]
2
0
Telebikes
(30 mins ago)
Let’s hope they call it the Sick Bird! With all that air time.
[Reply]
1
0
scottsecco
Mod
Plus
(13 hours ago)
Absolutely crushing it on both sides of the lens! So fun to watch.
[Reply]
1
0
vhdh666
(40 mins ago)
super smooth riding and no skidding. so beautiful. thanks
[Reply]
1
0
mattdent9
(30 mins ago)
Innnnnnnteresting from Rossi. Looks pretty sick! And amazing riding.
[Reply]
1
0
E-T
(28 mins ago)
Nice Ride ! Sounds good !
[Reply]
1
0
Sirflyingv
(9 mins ago)
Waiting for Burton freeride bike.
[Reply]
1
0
VPS13
(37 mins ago)
Dude bra killing it bro
[Reply]
