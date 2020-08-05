Video: Fern Surfing on a Prototype Rossignol Trail Bike

Aug 5, 2020
by Max McCulloch  

Rossignol Prototype with NOBL TR38s

Hub sounds courtesy of Nobl TR38s on I9 Hydra Hubs.

Locations: Lower Vancouver Island
Riding and Video: Max McCulloch
Made possible by: Nobl Wheels

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


16 Comments

  • 25 0
 you know climate change is real, when ski companies start making mountain bikes
  • 2 1
 Did you forget about the K2 bikes back in the day?
  • 1 0
 And Commencal makes skis. Won't somebody please think of the children!
  • 2 0
 Even Commencal does bikes now...
  • 1 0
 Commencal went the other way on that.
  • 1 0
 Well, to be serious - I see a change in the perception of mountain bikes in ski resorts. Just couple of years ago I felt myself a bit "unwelcomed" with my dirty bike on the lift. Now many ski resorts are actively advocating for riders to come and visit. e.g. Malinô started to take care of the trails mid-season, put a lot of metal nets on wooden stuff. So at least something positive in whole this climate change story.
  • 1 0
 Scott is also originally a ski (equipment) company, still making them! (I have a pair, but they are not that common)
Stöckli (swiss brand) also started as ski-manufacturer if I am not mistaken, but they stopped producing bikes some years ago...
  • 1 0
 Rossignol's goal is to become a multi-sport group like Salomon or Scott in order to rely less on skiing season.
  • 1 0
 @Vudu74: the ski lift is not far from their offices...
  • 2 0
 Let’s hope they call it the Sick Bird! With all that air time.
  • 1 0
 Absolutely crushing it on both sides of the lens! So fun to watch.
  • 1 0
 super smooth riding and no skidding. so beautiful. thanks
  • 1 0
 Innnnnnnteresting from Rossi. Looks pretty sick! And amazing riding.
  • 1 0
 Nice Ride ! Sounds good !
  • 1 0
 Waiting for Burton freeride bike.
  • 1 0
 Dude bra killing it bro

