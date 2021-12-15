close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Fernie's Nakoda "Chompy" Mason is "Community Glue"

Dec 15, 2021
by WeAreOne Composites  

We've all met this person, they live in every town and brighten up the riding scene and community around them.

Welcome to Fernie, BC, hometown to Nakoda Mason aka Chompy. Chompy grew up in Fernie, left to attend University and returned as it's one of the best places live. He grew up at the dirt jumps and learned about freeride in the hills that surround town. Now he's also part of the Fernie Gravel Grind crew and simply wants to share biking in all forms with folks that live and visit his hometown. We all know a Chompy and they are the good folks.

Filmed and edited by Dylan Siggers.

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Mountain Biker in Spain Shot After Being Mistaken for a Rabbit
129262 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Mike Kazimer
80760 views
5 Products I Loved in 2021: Mike Levy
59484 views
Field Test: 2022 Rocky Mountain Element - Radical Geometry Meets Low Weight
58370 views
Slack Randoms: A High Pivot, Integrated Shock Scott Gambler Concept, Stick Shift Transmission & More
57810 views
The 2021 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
45607 views
Field Test: 2022 Propain Hugene - The Definition of Balanced
45554 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Henry Quinney
45259 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Yea Nakoda! Rad

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007801
Mobile Version of Website