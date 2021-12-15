We've all met this person, they live in every town and brighten up the riding scene and community around them.Welcome to Fernie, BC, hometown to Nakoda Mason aka Chompy. Chompy grew up in Fernie, left to attend University and returned as it's one of the best places live. He grew up at the dirt jumps and learned about freeride in the hills that surround town. Now he's also part of the Fernie Gravel Grind crew and simply wants to share biking in all forms with folks that live and visit his hometown. We all know a Chompy and they are the good folks.Filmed and edited by Dylan Siggers.