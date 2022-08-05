Watch
Video: Fighting for the Overall in Mont-Saint-Anne - Up to Speed with Ben Cathro
Aug 5, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Ben and elusive point man Dave speak to the people fighting for the overall this weekend at the Mont-Saint-Anne World Cup.
Produced by Sleeper Collective Ltd
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Up To Speed
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Mont Sainte Anne Dh World Cup 2022
World Cup DH
5 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
wasabijones
(41 mins ago)
The results will come but that mustache ain't gonna make it
@loris
.
[Reply]
2
0
waxed
(34 mins ago)
he can barely grow one so he uses black hair dye to make it visible
looks awfull this trend has to stop!!
[Reply]
2
0
Gregor-A
(38 mins ago)
loved the 'Breaking' news pun, Cathro is technically allowed to do Dad jokes now
[Reply]
2
2
Aled-DHI
(9 mins ago)
Pheobe should open her mouth when she talks.. jesus
[Reply]
2
0
thingswelike
(1 mins ago)
Rude much?
[Reply]
5 Comments