Video: Fighting for the Overall in Mont-Saint-Anne - Up to Speed with Ben Cathro

Aug 5, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

Ben and elusive point man Dave speak to the people fighting for the overall this weekend at the Mont-Saint-Anne World Cup.

Produced by Sleeper Collective Ltd

5 Comments

  • 4 0
 The results will come but that mustache ain't gonna make it @loris.
  • 2 0
 he can barely grow one so he uses black hair dye to make it visible Wink looks awfull this trend has to stop!!
  • 2 0
 loved the 'Breaking' news pun, Cathro is technically allowed to do Dad jokes now
  • 2 2
 Pheobe should open her mouth when she talks.. jesus
  • 2 0
 Rude much?





