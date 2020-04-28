Video: Final Episode of the Partymaster Tour Series

After spending 14 of the best days ever on the road, it now seems that all good things come to an end. During the 2019 Partymaster Tour, The Rise
and it's team of worldwide athletes retrieved from normal everyday life to embark on a journey full of new experiences surrounded by biking, camping and Rock'n'roll.
In the Final Episode,The Rise wakes up in Terrebonne after a night of camping at La Cribs Bikeshop. Later that day, they stop at a Skate Plaza on the way to their final destination and an impressive session follows. Once they're done shredding, the boys get back in the bus and keep going towards Énergie CMB in Trois-Rivières for the last stop of the 2019 Partymaster Tour.
Once everything is ready for a remarkable Grand Finale at the Dirt Jumps, people start riding along with the live music and the crew encounters an unfortunate deja-vu that compromises the success of the event. In a typical The Rise fashion, the boys quickly come up with a Plan B and make the most of what will be remembered as a legendary day of bike riding and Rock'n'Roll.
We would like to take a minute to thank all the wonderful individuals and companies involved in this adventure. The Rise is proud to count on the support of Industry Nine Components & Le Trou Du Diable Brewery to make the Partymaster Tour a reality.
to watch all the episodes!
