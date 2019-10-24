Pinkbike.com
Video: Final Practice Hits at Red Bull Rampage 2019
Oct 24, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Rampage Eve and in between gusts of wind riders were busy checking off their biggest hits before the big show.
Additional footage by
Logan Nelson
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Red Bull Rampage
10 Comments
Score
Time
12
0
diggerandrider
(1 hours ago)
THANK YOU PINKBIKE FOR ALL OF THE COVERAGE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
[Reply]
3
2
LA-Law
(48 mins ago)
I mean... It's Red Bull. PB is just embedding their YT uploads
[Reply]
8
0
LA-Law
(40 mins ago)
Never mind. I'm lame. This was PB. My bad!
[Reply]
7
0
SCCC120
(1 hours ago)
Pure dopeness, love all the content we’ve gotten this week, tomorrow gonna be awesome
[Reply]
1
0
LA-Law
(46 mins ago)
Boys are riding well and the vibe is there in spades this year. Hoping for an epic (and safe) tomorrow.
[Reply]
2
0
Preachey
(1 hours ago)
I don't then brendan's gonna be flipping that jump if he cased it that hard going flat in guinea pig mode... That jump is really bad news if you don't make it
[Reply]
2
0
n8dawg82
(47 mins ago)
Guess I'm not going to get much done at work tomorrow... Oh wait, I haven't this whole week.
[Reply]
3
0
jonnywellman
(1 hours ago)
Bendan's case!!!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
porkercon
Plus
(10 mins ago)
New frame
[Reply]
1
1
david-kooi
(47 mins ago)
The lesson is: If you're good enough you don't need a neck brace!
[Reply]
