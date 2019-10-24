Video: Final Practice Hits at Red Bull Rampage 2019

Oct 24, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Rampage Eve and in between gusts of wind riders were busy checking off their biggest hits before the big show.

Additional footage by Logan Nelson




10 Comments

  • 12 0
 THANK YOU PINKBIKE FOR ALL OF THE COVERAGE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 3 2
 I mean... It's Red Bull. PB is just embedding their YT uploads
  • 8 0
 Never mind. I'm lame. This was PB. My bad!
  • 7 0
 Pure dopeness, love all the content we’ve gotten this week, tomorrow gonna be awesome
  • 1 0
 Boys are riding well and the vibe is there in spades this year. Hoping for an epic (and safe) tomorrow.
  • 2 0
 I don't then brendan's gonna be flipping that jump if he cased it that hard going flat in guinea pig mode... That jump is really bad news if you don't make it
  • 2 0
 Guess I'm not going to get much done at work tomorrow... Oh wait, I haven't this whole week.
  • 3 0
 Bendan's case!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 New frame
  • 1 1
 The lesson is: If you're good enough you don't need a neck brace!

