Video: Final Practice Sessions - Red Bull Rampage 2018
Oct 26, 2018
by
Red Bull Bike
The lines are built and riders are ready, Red Bull Rampage 2018 is going to be wild! Here's a sneak peek at the final practice sessions with some huge features from Brandon Semenuk, Cam Zink, Thomas Genon, Brendan Fairclough and more.
6 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 4
Beez177
(12 mins ago)
Fairclough looking solid.
[Reply]
+ 3
RussellTinka
(21 mins ago)
Fingers crossed for no bad accidents.
[Reply]
+ 2
ejopdahl
(19 mins ago)
Really technical setups to some stuff this year love it
[Reply]
+ 2
slayerdegnar
(20 mins ago)
Everyone is killing it! Straight up warriors!
[Reply]
+ 1
lewismurphy
(24 mins ago)
gnarlyness
[Reply]
+ 1
Gfromars
(20 mins ago)
less than 50mins!!!
[Reply]
