Video: Final Practice Sessions - Red Bull Rampage 2018

Oct 26, 2018
by Red Bull Bike  

The lines are built and riders are ready, Red Bull Rampage 2018 is going to be wild! Here's a sneak peek at the final practice sessions with some huge features from Brandon Semenuk, Cam Zink, Thomas Genon, Brendan Fairclough and more.

6 Comments

  • + 4
 Fairclough looking solid.
  • + 3
 Fingers crossed for no bad accidents.
  • + 2
 Really technical setups to some stuff this year love it
  • + 2
 Everyone is killing it! Straight up warriors!
  • + 1
 gnarlyness
  • + 1
 less than 50mins!!!

