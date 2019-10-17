Video: Final Showdown in Zermatt - On Track with Greg Callaghan

Oct 17, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe EWS has come a long way since its inception in 2013. Bikes are stronger, equipment more suitable and the athletes continue to push the limits of their physical and mental state. It's the 8th and final round of the Enduro World Series and athletes flock to Zermatt, Switzerland for the final showdown. With high-alpine lines, vast wilderness and technical forestry, Zermatt brings some new flavour to the season finale.

Battling it out throughout the season, Florian Nicolai heads into the final round with a mere 60-point lead over reigning champion, Sam Hill. With such little between them, the two leading men lay it all out between the tapes to take the overall EWS 2019 series win. Red Bull


