Video: Final Strength Session & Sports Psychology - The Privateer Episode 8

Adam is down to his final workout, and it's the toughest yet. Todd has been ramping up his training as he peaks for the upcoming Enduro World Series race in Whistler. But it's not only his body getting a workout, as Adam meets up with a local Sports Psychologist to work on mental techniques. The preparation is done.
Many thanks to all the below sponsors for supporting Adam Price and this series:
PREVIOUSLY
Did you miss previous episodes of The Privateer? Want to know more about Adam Price's journey?
Episode 1
Episode 2
Episode 3
Episode 4
Episode 5
Episode 6
Episode 7
