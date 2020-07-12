Video: Finals at The Rock - Downhill Southeast - Windrock II 2020

Jul 12, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
Downhill Southeast #2 Finals

by mtbmaniatv
Views: 551    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


A hot day in July for finals at Windrock for the second Tennessee race in two months.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Riding Videos DH Racing Downhill Southeast Windrock 2


6 Comments

  • 3 1
 Socially-distanced podium. Otherwise looks like a virus-free zone, considering everyone hanging out like it's 2019!
  • 5 1
 The good ol days before everything went full retard.
  • 1 0
 Great work Neko, now get back to work building Kanuga! JK, great job to everyone.
  • 1 0
 Brooks Hudson looks like a young Dave Mustaine.
  • 5 5
 First one! Wahoo!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



