Video: Finals at The Rock - Downhill Southeast - Windrock II 2020
Jul 12, 2020
by
Daniel Sapp
Downhill Southeast #2 Finals
by
mtbmaniatv
Views: 551
Faves:
0
Comments: 0
A hot day in July for finals at Windrock for the second Tennessee race in two months.
Must Read This Week
The Frace F160 is Milled From a 70kg Slab of Aluminum
122089 views
First Ride: RockShox's New Zeb Fork
94753 views
First Ride: 2021 Evil Wreckoning
74186 views
Behind the Numbers: 5 Trail Bikes Compared
50825 views
Tech Briefing: Oil Slick Pedals, Flat Pedals Shoes, A Dozen New Bikes, & More - July 2020
43564 views
Santa Cruz Bicycles Releases Mixed Wheel V10
39399 views
Bike Check: Comparing Trek Factory Racing's Supercaliber Setups
37753 views
The Best Tech From EWS Races on the British Isles
36511 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
3
1
deadflat
(1 hours ago)
Socially-distanced podium. Otherwise looks like a virus-free zone, considering everyone hanging out like it's 2019!
[Reply]
5
1
Thirty3
(44 mins ago)
The good ol days before everything went full retard.
[Reply]
1
0
willdavidson9595
(14 mins ago)
Great work Neko, now get back to work building Kanuga! JK, great job to everyone.
[Reply]
1
0
likeittacky
(29 mins ago)
Brooks Hudson looks like a young Dave Mustaine.
[Reply]
5
5
gerittsa
(1 hours ago)
First one! Wahoo!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
6
Don23
(1 hours ago)
Yo I’m second I get the silver !!!!
[Reply]
