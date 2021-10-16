Video: Finals Highlights from Red Bull Rampage 2021

Red Bull Rampage 2021 is done and dusted and there was no shortage of action. Check out the full highlights from the event with angles you didn’t see on the live broadcast.





8 Comments

 So stoked to host some Pinkbike vids again and see some amazing riding with the current free riders sending it in ways we could’ve never imagined decades ago. It would’ve blown my mind to see this back then…and still does today. The skills, guts, focus and execution of riding these lines is inspiring and humbling. Healing vibes to our brothers who went down pushing our sport forwards.
 so good to see you behind the camera too, your excitement for the sport is unquestionable!
 Red bull needs to look after riders
 As in financially helping them if they get injured? Or restricting features/ tricks to reduce harm? Not sure I agree with you, but curious on what you're referring to.
 What do you even mean by this? Many RB athletes have mentioned how good the RB medical/recovery staff and support are.
 Agreed. It's just too dangerous. Perhaps the pinnacle of mtb needs more kittens, timeouts, and kumbaya circles. That really gets me stoked to ride.
 In my experience, Red Bull has been good to the riders. They give us appearance fees for just showing up, instruct us about which insurance(s) to purchase, and create opportunity for athletes who aren't their own. At the end of the day, we do it because it feeds our souls—I don't think anyone drops in incentivized by money.

All the best to Tom in his recovery! Toughest dude I know.
 Why doesn’t rampage even get judged? It should be like a live fest series. The winner going for King of the Mountain, and just the best overall run. I don’t know how you would pick future contenders out of this though.

