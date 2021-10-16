TV
Video: Finals Highlights from Red Bull Rampage 2021
Oct 16, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Red Bull Rampage 2021 is done and dusted and there was no shortage of action. Check out the full highlights from the event with angles you didn’t see on the live broadcast.
Posted In:
Videos
Red Bull Rampage
Red Bull Rampage 2021
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2021
99016 views
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy - Adaptability Meets Affordability
87010 views
Tom Van Steenbergen Broke Hip Sockets Into Multiple Pieces, Femur, Lower Vertebrae & Shoulder in Red Bull Rampage Crash
73623 views
Rampage Updates: Storch Out, Zink Bruised Lung, Vestavik Injured [Updated with Videos]
70730 views
Trek Finds Carbon Frames Produce Nearly 3 Times the CO2 of Alloy in its First Sustainability Report
67480 views
Pivot Unveils Grim Donut 2 - Sea Otter 2021
66157 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk Tailwhips a Huge Drop at Rampage [Updated with Slow Mo Clip]
66043 views
Pon Holdings Buys GT, Cannondale, Schwinn & More in $810 Million Deal
64345 views
8 Comments
Score
Time
15
0
bretttippie
(45 mins ago)
So stoked to host some Pinkbike vids again and see some amazing riding with the current free riders sending it in ways we could’ve never imagined decades ago. It would’ve blown my mind to see this back then…and still does today. The skills, guts, focus and execution of riding these lines is inspiring and humbling. Healing vibes to our brothers who went down pushing our sport forwards.
[Reply]
3
0
Brasher
(32 mins ago)
so good to see you behind the camera too, your excitement for the sport is unquestionable!
[Reply]
4
0
CEOJ
(1 hours ago)
Red bull needs to look after riders
[Reply]
1
0
konacrew
(55 mins ago)
As in financially helping them if they get injured? Or restricting features/ tricks to reduce harm? Not sure I agree with you, but curious on what you're referring to.
[Reply]
1
0
src248
(46 mins ago)
What do you even mean by this? Many RB athletes have mentioned how good the RB medical/recovery staff and support are.
[Reply]
1
0
Bro-LanDog
(6 mins ago)
Agreed. It's just too dangerous. Perhaps the pinnacle of mtb needs more kittens, timeouts, and kumbaya circles. That really gets me stoked to ride.
[Reply]
1
0
reecewallace
(0 mins ago)
In my experience, Red Bull has been good to the riders. They give us appearance fees for just showing up, instruct us about which insurance(s) to purchase, and create opportunity for athletes who aren't their own. At the end of the day, we do it because it feeds our souls—I don't think anyone drops in incentivized by money.
All the best to Tom in his recovery! Toughest dude I know.
[Reply]
1
0
Thoromian
(13 mins ago)
Why doesn’t rampage even get judged? It should be like a live fest series. The winner going for King of the Mountain, and just the best overall run. I don’t know how you would pick future contenders out of this though.
[Reply]
