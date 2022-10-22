Watch
Learn
VeloNews
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Finals Highlights from Red Bull Rampage 2022
Oct 22, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
6 Comments
The latest edition of the biggest and baddest show in mountain biking went off on the rugged slopes of Virgin, Utah. Catch up on all of the highlights from Finals at Red Bull Rampage 2022.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Red Bull Rampage
Red Bull Rampage 2022
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Rampage 2022
97650 views
Kyle Strait Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice
76961 views
Mountain Bikes Don’t Need to Be Complicated: 5 Places Where Less is More
75940 views
18 Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2022 - Vote For Your Favorite
73993 views
Bike Check: This Actofive P-Train CNC is a Rolling Test Lab
44578 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2022
43891 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk's Acid Drop from the Top - Red Bull Rampage 2022
41818 views
Intense Launches 2023 Tracer 29
40068 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
dontrideontheroads
(51 mins ago)
I never thought I'd say the phrase "Semenuk got robbed", but that cave man into that chute was INSANE. As was Szymon's canyon combo obviously.
The flip-can from Rheeder was also pretty mind blowing too, but it's about time we got a bit more insight into the judging, why so secretive? And what have they got against Lacondegue?!
[Reply]
1
0
BamaBiscuits
(38 mins ago)
Darren Bearclaw was doing a mini ama on insta yesterday. He said they knocked Andreu for not hitting a drop over 20’.
[Reply]
1
0
OoflankeroO
(10 mins ago)
@BamaBiscuits
: I wonder if the judges did not deduct points from Andreu for his fall before crossing the finish line to be honest haha
[Reply]
2
0
scott-townes
(1 hours ago)
So many chills watching Szymon's 360 into the canyon gap. Unreal. I wish they showed a different angle of Rheeder's massive tail whip. What an insane event.
[Reply]
1
0
stefanfresh
(1 hours ago)
Where's the KIA?
[Reply]
2
0
rallyimprezive
(1 hours ago)
Thankfully no one was K.I.A. this year.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008385
Mobile Version of Website
6 Comments
The flip-can from Rheeder was also pretty mind blowing too, but it's about time we got a bit more insight into the judging, why so secretive? And what have they got against Lacondegue?!