Video: Finals Highlights from Red Bull Rampage 2022

Oct 22, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


The latest edition of the biggest and baddest show in mountain biking went off on the rugged slopes of Virgin, Utah. Catch up on all of the highlights from Finals at Red Bull Rampage 2022.





Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2022


6 Comments

  • 6 0
 I never thought I'd say the phrase "Semenuk got robbed", but that cave man into that chute was INSANE. As was Szymon's canyon combo obviously.
The flip-can from Rheeder was also pretty mind blowing too, but it's about time we got a bit more insight into the judging, why so secretive? And what have they got against Lacondegue?!
  • 1 0
 Darren Bearclaw was doing a mini ama on insta yesterday. He said they knocked Andreu for not hitting a drop over 20’.
  • 1 0
 @BamaBiscuits: I wonder if the judges did not deduct points from Andreu for his fall before crossing the finish line to be honest haha
  • 2 0
 So many chills watching Szymon's 360 into the canyon gap. Unreal. I wish they showed a different angle of Rheeder's massive tail whip. What an insane event.
  • 1 0
 Where's the KIA?
  • 2 0
 Thankfully no one was K.I.A. this year.





