Video: Finals Highlights from Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 14, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

And that's a wrap! Another Rampage in the books. Check out the top ten runs from this year's wild event.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Pinkbike Originals Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2023


pinkbikeoriginals
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,020 articles
4 Comments
  • 6 2
 Cam deserved the win….
  • 1 0
 I’ll have to watch the replay as i turned off live when they scored TVS 89 for his first run.
  • 1 0
 The massive flip was pretty sick. Brendog deserved a higher score and a podium spot too
  • 2 0
 Brendog got robbed!!!





