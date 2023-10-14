Watch
Video: Finals Highlights from Red Bull Rampage 2023
Oct 14, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
4 Comments
And that's a wrap! Another Rampage in the books. Check out the top ten runs from this year's wild event.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Red Bull Rampage
Red Bull Rampage 2023
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,020 articles
4 Comments
Score
Time
6
2
nufenstein
(15 mins ago)
Cam deserved the win….
[Reply]
1
0
cypher74
(6 mins ago)
I’ll have to watch the replay as i turned off live when they scored TVS 89 for his first run.
[Reply]
1
0
mtbforlife4
(5 mins ago)
The massive flip was pretty sick. Brendog deserved a higher score and a podium spot too
[Reply]
2
0
Mtbnoob23
(8 mins ago)
Brendog got robbed!!!
[Reply]
