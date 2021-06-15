Video: Finals Highlights with Eliot Jackson - Leogang World Cup DH 2021

Jun 15, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesAn old track with a new twist. Leogang brought the goods at round 1 of the UCI Downhill MTB World Cup this weekend! A new track that could be discussed for weeks was quickly tamed by some of the world's best as riders carved their way down the Austrian landscape.

With crashes to follow and some incredibly fast laps, it was top-to-bottom drama throughout the day before Swiss rider Camille Balanche cemented her place in Leogang history and Australian rocket Troy Brosnan ended his winning drought with an exceptional run. Eliot Jackson was there to get the low-down in Leogang.Red Bull


 Such a great race!! Excited for the next one!

