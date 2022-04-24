Video: Finals POV Run from the Masters DH World Champs in Argentina

Apr 24, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Take a lap of the wet and wild Masters World Champs course during finals. We have heard that this could be a future World Cup venue.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing


