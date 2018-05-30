Video: Find Out What Tahnée Seagrave Gets Up To When She's Not Racing

Downhill racer Tahnée Seagrave spends the summer pushing the limits of racing at the UCI MTB World Cup, but this year to prepare for the up-coming season she's changed her focus to all about having fun. From skateparks, to hunting down the best cakes and uplift shuttles with mates – this is Tahnée Seagrave's Downtime.
Watch Tahnée in action at this weekend's Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup in Fort William, Scotland – broadcast live on Red Bull TV
from 12.30pm BST (11.30am UTC) on June 3.
