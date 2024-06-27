Powered by Outside

Video: Finding a Way Back to the Bike in 'Where There's a Will, There's a Way' with Marek Turkiewicz

Jun 27, 2024
by Giant Bicycles  

Marek Turkiewicz questioned whether he’d ever ride a bike again. His long journey back to his beloved singletrack was more difficult than anything he could have imagined. It was a years-long process marked by tears and turmoil, but also assisted by friends, family, a newfound community of adaptive athletes, and serendipitous advances in electric mountain-bike technology.

From persevering through severe injuries to inspiring adaptive athletes around the world, Marek Turkiewicz has a story that holds lessons for all.

photo
Marek Turkiewicz back on bike and his beloved singletrack.

bigquotesThe fact that I can ride on mountain-bike trails, meet my friends, and commune with nature, that is freedom to me. - Marek

photo
photo
Marek has every right to focus on obstacles and setbacks, but instead he focuses on opportunities and possibilities.

photo
Meeting his friends and riding bikes in nature, that is freedom to Marek.

photo
photo
Marek now feels compelled to return the support he has received from loved ones and strangers alike.

photo
Most of all, Marek has proven that if you truly want something, there is always a way.

If you'd like to learn more about Marek's journey back on two wheels, head to giant-bicycles.com.

Giant Bicycles
#RideUnleashed

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Giant Adaptive Mtb


Author Info:
giantbicycles avatar

Member since Aug 17, 2011
85 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Interview: Specialized’s MTB Product Team on Moving to Auburn, New Suspension Concepts, & Rider Feedback
61605 views
Review: Giant Trance X Advanced - Not Your Parents' Volvo
40612 views
[UPDATED] Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024
40236 views
Pinkbike Poll: Are XC Courses Getting Too Gnarly?
38938 views
OneUp Announces New Hubs
33894 views
First Ride: RockShox Flight Attendant Trail Suspension System
31943 views
First Look: Garbaruk's Aluminum Enduro Crankset
29757 views
Review: EXT's New Storia V4 Coil Shock
28004 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

2 Comments
  • 2 0
 Admirable!
  • 1 0
 Insane human ♥️







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.032026
Mobile Version of Website