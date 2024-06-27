Video: Finding a Way Back to the Bike in 'Where There's a Will, There's a Way' with Marek Turkiewicz

Marek Turkiewicz back on bike and his beloved singletrack.

The fact that I can ride on mountain-bike trails, meet my friends, and commune with nature, that is freedom to me. - Marek

Marek has every right to focus on obstacles and setbacks, but instead he focuses on opportunities and possibilities.

Meeting his friends and riding bikes in nature, that is freedom to Marek.

Marek now feels compelled to return the support he has received from loved ones and strangers alike.

Most of all, Marek has proven that if you truly want something, there is always a way.