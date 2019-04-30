VIDEOS

Video: Finding Creative Uphill Lines Along the Mediterranean

Apr 30, 2019
by Urge Bike Products  
Boar Lines ep.1 'Gravity Up'

by urgebikeproducts
Views: 337    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


BOAR LINES ep.1: 'GRAVITY UP'


You already know Camille Servant and his bike but you can’t imagine what they are capable of.

The daily life of the marsilian wild boar is based on 3 regular and essential tasks: eat well, ride and sleep.

Have a good meal, train, show his homeland to other riders and then recover from workout to prepare his 2019 season full of events - that’s the exact list of all of his activities.


And it’s in the Lavandou in the south of France that we were able to approach the wild boar when the animal was about to prepare his meal based on Omega 3 & 6 vitamins coming straight out of the sea.

A beautiful sunset over a calm Mediterranean sea, a fat fish and a way home defying gravity you will see in this first episode of 2019 Boar Lines.

Camille establishes a new way of mountain biking - looking for the most incredible lines going uphill.

A physical and technical challenge made possible thanks to the powerful abilities of his bike that makes him travel further and further every time, from sea to sky.

Have a look for yourself!


MENTIONS: @urgebikeproducts


Must Read This Week
Confirmed: Cannondale's New Downhill Bike Has 2 Shocks
186688 views
Results: Qualifying - Maribor DH World Cup 2019
112979 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2019
111191 views
A Closer Look at Cannondale's Wild 2-Shock DH Bike - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
71021 views
Tech Randoms: Maribor World Cup DH 2019
55711 views
DH Bike Tech: What's New For This Season? - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
50900 views
Poll: Does Your Trail Bike Have a Weight Problem?
50807 views
Results: Timed Training - Maribor DH World Cup 2019
49204 views

7 Comments

  • + 12
 Live by the sea and eat fish from a tin-can is exactly like riding an e-bike uphill.
  • + 1
 tiny.cc/vnby5y
  • + 3
 Average Joe* + eBike = Chris Akrigg

* no offence to Camille Servant.
  • + 1
 Pinbike posting an article about going uphill on a bicycle. You've changed pinkbike...you've changed a lot...
  • + 1
 I hiked around the coast of Marseille last year and saw so many cool lines to try. Great to see it ridden.
  • + 1
 So he went fishing, then rode uphill on a bike with a motor? Coooooooooooooooooooooool
  • + 1
 For a moment I thought it was April 1st

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026873
Mobile Version of Website