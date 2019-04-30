Video: Finding Creative Uphill Lines Along the Mediterranean

BOAR LINES ep.1: 'GRAVITY UP'

You already know Camille Servant and his bike but you can’t imagine what they are capable of.The daily life of the marsilian wild boar is based on 3 regular and essential tasks: eat well, ride and sleep.Have a good meal, train, show his homeland to other riders and then recover from workout to prepare his 2019 season full of events - that’s the exact list of all of his activities.And it’s in the Lavandou in the south of France that we were able to approach the wild boar when the animal was about to prepare his meal based on Omega 3 & 6 vitamins coming straight out of the sea.A beautiful sunset over a calm Mediterranean sea, a fat fish and a way home defying gravity you will see in this first episode of 2019 Boar Lines.Camille establishes a new way of mountain biking - looking for the most incredible lines going uphill.A physical and technical challenge made possible thanks to the powerful abilities of his bike that makes him travel further and further every time, from sea to sky.Have a look for yourself!