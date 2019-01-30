Video: Finding Flow & Style at 11 Years Old

Working on getting those tables flat.

This fall might have been the most epic fall ever. Jumping through the yellow aspens at Deer Valley.

Weston looks forward to going to Rampage every year. Not only to watch his favorite riders compete, but to dial in his skills with his buddies.

Weston sending it for the Grompage event the day after Rampage.

What a year it has been for Weston (aka Westeez) Lloyd, an 11 year old shredder out of Salt Lake City, UT. For a kid, dreaming of becoming like your heroes and visiting Whistler Bike Park can be life-changing. But working hard and putting in the time at home is where true shape takes place. With places Virgin Utah, I street, and Deer Valley, Utah has been shaping some of freeride's youngest talent. As school got out for summer, Weston got busy hitting the dirt jumps as much as possible as well as trips to the old Rampage site and the local bike park.Working on his style has been his main goal this year and stepping up to more challenging features. Teaming up with his Dad, Weston dedicated some time to filming some edits. I street is where Weston learned to ride jumps and it was the perfect place to film. I Street has been a proving ground for may Utah riders. Weston has been going to I street since he was 2 years old on training wheels.