VIDEOS

Video: Finding Flow & Style at 11 Years Old

Jan 30, 2019
by Steven Lloyd  

What a year it has been for Weston (aka Westeez) Lloyd, an 11 year old shredder out of Salt Lake City, UT. For a kid, dreaming of becoming like your heroes and visiting Whistler Bike Park can be life-changing. But working hard and putting in the time at home is where true shape takes place. With places Virgin Utah, I street, and Deer Valley, Utah has been shaping some of freeride's youngest talent. As school got out for summer, Weston got busy hitting the dirt jumps as much as possible as well as trips to the old Rampage site and the local bike park.

Working on his style has been his main goal this year and stepping up to more challenging features. Teaming up with his Dad, Weston dedicated some time to filming some edits. I street is where Weston learned to ride jumps and it was the perfect place to film.


[PI=16770681 nopbcaption]I Street has been a proving ground for may Utah riders. Weston has been going to I street since he was 2 years old on training wheels.
[/PI]

Working on getting those tables flat.

This fall might have been the most epic fall ever. Jumping through the yellow aspens at Deer Valley.


Weston looks forward to going to Rampage every year. Not only to watch his favorite riders compete, but to dial in his skills with his buddies.

Weston sending it for the Grompage event the day after Rampage.


Mentions Demon Dirt, Norco, Enve

Must Read This Week
Athertons Launch Their Own Bike Company With Dragon's Den Investor
119958 views
Interview: Aaron Gwin on His Break With YT & Becoming a Team Owner
99560 views
Interview: The Athertons - "If People Want Gee’s Fort William Race Bike, We Can Make it for Them"
73407 views
Hope Unveils New HB.130 29er - Core Bike 2019
63134 views
Day 1 Randoms - Core Bike 2019
56873 views
Review: The Pole Machine Has a Serious Need For Speed
56218 views
First Look: Santa Cruz's Chameleon Hardtail Goes Carbon
54577 views
Graham Agassiz on Evil Bikes for 2019
46115 views

4 Comments

  • + 1
 man this kid's killing it, hope he makes it big, he's definitely got the style
  • + 1
 If dad can keep up you guys should make an edit together.
  • + 1
 New kid on the block...
  • + 1
 good job dad!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024293
Mobile Version of Website