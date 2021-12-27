Video: Finding Flow at Sentier Du Moulin in Quebec

Another yearly video from the duo of Lucas Rey-Sierro and Laurent Bilodeau. This time further away from Lucas's deeply loved Bromont bike park, the Sentier du moulin was a no-brainer as a destination for the shoot.
|Filming with Laurent is just great, he allows me to push myself. Going to the SDM trails made sense for my riding style because there’s a good mix of flow and technical stuff.
I'm super happy with the video we managed to make and I'm excited to do other projects with him!—Lucas Rey-Sierro
Video & Photos: Laurent Bilodeau
Supported by: Lama Cycles
